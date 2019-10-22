The first time Holwerda went viral was in 2016, when Snoop Dogg reposted one of her freestyles on Instagram. Then, when she reposted the same video one year later, she gained 70,000 followers overnight, including Ty Dolla Sign, Post Malone and dozens of A&Rs. Suddenly, she was answering about 300 emails a day. Soon after, she signed a publishing deal and got a manager. Her team was all in place by the time she went viral a third time almost a year ago, when people mistook her for Eminem's daughter in a video that circulated on Twitter of Holwerda performing at the local hip-hop showcase Mic Check. Those big moments have been peppered with even more "holy shit" moments, like Missy Elliott following her on Twitter, Timbaland DM'ing her, saying he can't wait to work together, and others that Holwerda says she can't even talk about yet.