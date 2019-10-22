Though Sol y Lluvia doesn't quite have the loose, improvisational giddiness of Reyna Tropical's first release, it's no less authentic and exciting. The six tracks act as the layers of the Mendihuaca River and make the duo's portrait pop. The introductory "Calmada" ("Calm") welcomes you into a tropical oasis. Birds chirp along to the lean guitar lines, and children laugh along with the bobbing rhythm. "Calor" ("Hot") envelops Reyna's voice with polysynths that bubble like the rising temperature. The track dedicated to rain, "Lluvia," imbues the typically gloomy weather with a bounce—you can hear the droplets dance as they hit the leaves.