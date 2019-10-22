Despite the magnificence of the first two acts, it was apparent everyone was there for Tyler. He walked onstage with an intentionally awkward strut, wearing a neon suit and a bowl-cut wig. Fans jumped up and down in near unison to "I Think," making the entire floor look like an ocean wave. Tyler went through the narrative of Igor with the theatrics of a play. Large curtains dropped behind him as he made his way to a piano to play "Earfquake," harmonizing the hook a cappella with the audience toward the end.