The record continually veers away from the slower modes of YLB, and takes on more of a garage-rock feel. There are more experimental riffs, but they play around with surfy tendencies and staccato vocals. As usual, Mendoza's lyrics switch back and forth between English and Spanish, but there's slightly more earnestness in her words. The EP's title track opens with a threat sung contentedly in Spanish—"Y me saltaré de mi ventana," or, "And I will jump out of my window."