Certainly, he got looser than anyone else. The rock-weaned audience at the Schnitz didn't seem entirely sure how to respond to the music, clapping along as if they were at a Tom Petty show instead of a rave. And their insistence on screaming during every quiet moment—and there were many of those—quickly grew irritating. Maybe they thought they were adding something to the music, but I don't think Godrich ever turned to Yorke and said, "You know what these track needs? Some drunken Americans."