The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers, or ASCAP, is suing two Portland bars for alleged copyright infringement.
Earlier this week, Cider Mill Lounge and Rialto Poolroom, both in Southwest Portland, were hit with suits stemming from the unauthorized performance of copyrighted compositions by ASCAP members.
ASCAP is a non-profit performance rights organization whose aim is to monitor broadcast and live performances of copyrighted songs and compensate the writers accordingly. The group represents 725,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers.
ASCAP requires a license, which it says "amounts to less than just $2 per day" on average, according to a press release, for venues to hold "public performances" of any song in its repertoire.
The lawsuits against both venues argue that "ASCAP representatives have made numerous attempts to contact the Defendants" and that "Defendants have refused all of ASCAP's license offers."
Representatives from Cider Mill Lounge did not did respond to requests for comment. Rialto owner Frank Faillace told WW in an email that he was not aware of the suit.
The alleged infractions at both locations took place in August. Among the offending songs listed in the suit are "Too Close" by Alex Clare and "Plush" by Stone Temple Pilots. It is unclear whether these were performed by live acts or pre-recorded and played over the bars' speakers.
The lawsuit seeks damages between $750 and $30,000.
ASCAP often takes legal action against venues. In January, the group filed 13 suits against establishments in the U.S.
Cider Mill and Rialto are two of 19 venues across the country targeted in the latest round.
