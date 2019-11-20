Songs like the excellent "Pining for Time" and album closer "Solitary Confinement" are given time to breathe—each clocks in at over six minutes—but never feel indulgent. That's due in large part to the arrangements, which feel familiar—the Dum Dum Girls, the Cure, and Chelsea Wolfe could all be named as influences—but are still surprising. It's hard to think of a rock record released this year that better employs synthesizers. 003 is filled with perfectly placed synth lines that complement the sparse guitars and propulsive drumming, from the gorgeously layered textures of the danceable album opener, "Broken Record," to the distinctive, strange sounds in songs like "Endless Summer."