"She was so aggressively talented and there was no scarcity," wrote illustrator Nicole George, who played with Newman in the cover band Minor Treat. "She was more than willing to support other musicians and bring them into the fold. Scaring/inspiring kids at rock camp, guesting all over town, and she even offered to throw open the back doors of her van, hook up a generator and have us play on the street somewhere, wherever. She just gave and got a lot of life from playing."