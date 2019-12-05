"I had to try to stay on the moving train, while having a secret life trying to create the music I wasn't ashamed of and felt like actually represented me," she says. "So that's why, for me, having Trophy come out is very significant. It's the first significant marker of me saying everything I need to say, without the influence of parents, teachers or mentors, or anybody who had some idea of how I should be making music, living my life or developing a career."