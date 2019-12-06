One of Portland's more out-there MCs has gone viral locally with an ode to public transit.
On "Bus Max Walk (My BMW)," local rapper Slick Devious shouts out his favorite TriMet routes over a smooth beat by producer Trox. The video enhances the mood, with a grainy aesthetic resembling a '90s infomercial and featuring Devious dancing in buses and gazing out the windows of MAX trains.
The track, from the rapper's new album, Casual Anger, has been praised by such local luminaries as comedian Ian Karmel and mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone, who tweeted, "I'm never referring to riding transit as anything other than going by BMW ever again."
Casual Anger was released on November 29. You can listen to the full album here.
