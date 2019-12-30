As the new decade approaches, Portland's music taste is still stuck in 2009.
At least, that's according to Spotify. The streaming service provided WW with data on the city's "most distinctive" songs of the year—that is, the songs Portland streamed disproportionately to any other city in the United States in 2019. And it turns out, our top bop dates back to the Obama administration: Grizzly Bear's indie-pop classic "Two Weeks."
Our No. 2 is even older: "New Slang" by Portland transplants the Shins, which, you may recall, entered the zeitgeist via 2004's Garden State, a film that, culturally, seems so old all copies would presume to have evaporated into dust by now. But neither result should come as a surprise to anyone who's spent at least five minutes in a coffee shop, bagel shop, gift shop, candle store or basically any other business in the past decade. In Portland, the hits of the indie rock era are basically standards—the only real shocker is that MGMT's "Kids" and Peter Bjorn & John's "Young Folks" didn't crack the Top 100 as well.
At least the third most-streamed song, from Pickathon regular (and onetime Friday Night Lights home wrecker) Shakey Graves, came out this decade. From there it gets a bit more au courant, with a slate of Lizzo album tracks and singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers' "Alaska," though there are also random oldies from Fleetwood Mac, Faces and Buffalo Springfield. And who the hell was playing "You Can Call Me Al" so much in 2019? Were there really that many divorced dad yacht parties going down on the Willamette this year?
You can check out the top 50 most distinctive songs Portland streamed below, and below that, the most streamed overall, which is far less insightful, other than confirming that no one is immune to the dirtbag charisma of Post Malone.
Most Distinctive:
Grizzly Bear – Two Weeks
The Shins – New Slang
Shakey Graves – Tomorrow
Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
Lizzo – Water Me
Lizzo – Soulmate
Lizzo – Like a Girl
Maggie Rogers – Alaska
Faces – Ooh La La
Glass Animals – Gooey
Maggie Rogers – Fallingwater
Lizzo, Missy Elliott – Tempo (feat. Missy Elliott)
Houndmouth – Sedona
Vince Staples – Norf Norf
Aminé – Spice Girl
FKJ, Masego – Tadow
The Head and the Heart – Rivers And Roads
Leon Bridges – River
Still Woozy – Habit
Dennis Lloyd – Nevermind
Lizzo – Boys
HI-FI CAMP – Cabin Sound
Still Woozy – Goodie Bag
Leon Bridges – Beyond
Vampire Weekend – Harmony Hall
Lizzo – Juice
The Band – The Weight – Remastered
Paul Simon – You Can Call Me Al
Young the Giant – Superposition
Hozier – Shrike
Fleetwood Mac – Everywhere – 2017 Remaster
Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros – Home – 2019 – Remaster
Charli XCX, Lizzo – Blame It on Your Love (feat. Lizzo)
Otis Redding – (Sittin' On) the Dock of the Bay
Fresh Water Sounds, Ocean Sounds, Ocean Sounds Collection, Ocean Waves For Sleep, Water Sound Natural White Noise – Rolling Ocean Waves
Nataural – Calm Rain & Thunder
Maggie Rogers – Light On
Modest Mouse – Float On
Buffalo Springfield – For What It's Worth
Jack Johnson – Banana Pancakes
$NOT – GOSHA
Jack Johnson – Better Together
Aminé, Kehlani – Heebiejeebies – Bonus
Hozier – Movement
Dolly Parton – Jolene
King Princess – 1950
alt-J – Breezeblocks
James Blake, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott – Mile High (feat. Travis Scott & Metro Boomin)
America – A Horse with No Name
Portugal. The Man – Feel It Still
Most Streamed Overall:
Post Malone, Swae Lee – Sunflower – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Post Malone – Wow.
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Lizzo – Truth Hurts
J. Cole – MIDDLE CHILD
Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X – Old Town Road – Remix
Disclosure, Khalid – Talk (feat. Disclosure)
Drake, Meek Mill – Going Bad (feat. Drake)
Billie Eilish – bury a friend
Billie Eilish – when the party's over
Travis Scott – SICKO MODE
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Khalid – Better
6ix9ine, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – Swervin (feat. 6ix9ine)
Halsey – Without Me
Ariana Grande – break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored
Jonas Brothers – Sucker
Migos, Mustard – Pure Water (with Migos)
Gunna, Lil Baby – Drip Too Hard (Lil Baby & Gunna)
Halsey, Khalid, benny blanco – Eastside (with Halsey & Khalid)
Billie Eilish, Khalid – lovely (with Khalid)
21 Savage – a lot
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road
YNW Melly – Murder On My Mind
Lil Tecca – Ransom
Bastille, Marshmello – Happier
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes – Señorita
Billie Eilish – wish you were gay
Khalid – Saturday Nights
Drake, Rick Ross – Money In The Grave (Drake ft. Rick Ross)
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Normani, Sam Smith – Dancing With A Stranger (with Normani)
Kodak Black, Offset, Travis Scott – ZEZE
Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – Look Back at It
Post Malone – Better Now
Lizzo – Juice
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga – Shallow
Tyler, The Creator – EARFQUAKE
Lizzo – Good as Hell
DaBaby – Suge
J. Cole, Travis Scott, Young Thug – The London (feat. J. Cole & Travis Scott)
Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber – I Don't Care (with Justin Bieber)
Juice WRLD – Robbery
Billie Eilish – you should see me in a crown
Offset, Tyga – Taste (feat. Offset)
Ski Mask The Slump God – Faucet Failure
Granular – White Noise – 145 hz
Lil Nas X – Panini
