"There's three of us in the band, but we're coming from two directions, in a way," Johnson explains. "Anaïs is bona fide and definitely comes from a 'real' folk background—not just as a singer-songwriter, she grew up with these old folk records in her house and can tell you where all these songs came from. Josh and I come from a more rock and pop background, and our entry points for this type of folk music were the Grateful Dead, Incredible String Band, and the Byrds."