While most songs on The Archer revive Belladonna's desert-dream production, mixed with sounds that seem borrowed from 1960s movies and space-themed arcade games, its lyrics are simpler and more introspective. Instead of singing about songs about forlorn characters in L.A., here, Savior mostly sings about her own experiences with manipulative forces and predatory men.

Among those tracks is the doomed-love song "Howl," which she wrote back in 2015, when she was still restrained by her former label. "Handsome dictator of my crimes," she sings. "I can't tell if they're yours, I can't tell if they're mine."