Well, it isn't likely to be as raucous as the Strokes, but one of Portland's own will look to whip Washington's Bernie Bros into a fervor at a rally for the Democratic presidential hopeful this evening in Tacoma.
Grammy-winning, Blazers-and-Satan-worshipping chart-toppers Portugal the Man have been announced as the entertainment for today's Bernie Sanders rally at the Tacoma Dome.
It is Sen. Bernie Sanders' (IVt.) first trip to Washington state for the 2020 presidential campaign. Washington's Democratic primary is March 10.
The band will be joined by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, who represents the state's 7th Congressional District, and actor Tim Robbins.
This is not the first time Portland musicians have gone to bat for the senator from Vermont. Zia McCabe of the Dandy Warhols spoke at a rally for Sanders at Moda Center during the 2016 campaign, where the Thermals also performed.
Both artists, however, were upstaged by a small bird that landed on a lectern during Sanders' speech.
The rally in Tacoma starts at 6 pm, with doors opening at 4:30 pm. Admission is first come, first served, so if you leave Portland now, you still have a chance to get in there!
