Portlanders will have to wait a little longer for their final chance to sing along to "Crazy Train" with the Prince of Darkness.
Yesterday, Ozzy Osbourne canceled the North American leg of his final tour, which was scheduled to stop at the Moda Center in July.
Osbourne has dealt with several health complications over the past year, and is canceling the tour to seek treatment in Switzerland.
"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a shit year," Osbourne said in a release. "I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans."
The 71-year-old Black Sabbath frontman's farewell tour has already seen several cancelations and postponements due to health problems. In 2018, the last four dates of the tour's initial leg were canceled when Osbourne had to undergo hand surgery after suffering a staff infection. More tour dates were postponed due to a severe respiratory infection, then all of his 2019 shows were postponed after he fell in his home in April.
Last month, Osbourne announced that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
Despite all that, the Godfather of Heavy Metal seems optimistic about a comeback.
"When I do the North American tour down the road," the release continues, "Everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."
