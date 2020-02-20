The main inspiration for the festival landing in February is to help tell that story. Jazz is one of the great—if not the greatest—original American art form, and that music is directly informed by the experience of African Americans in this culture. You can't tell the story of jazz without telling the story of what that means and how things have unfolded the last 100-plus years. The music is just the fruits of those trees, and you have to understand how those things are rooted systemically and institutionally in our society to understand and celebrate what the fruits are.