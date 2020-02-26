"We would host musicians coming through town, and this younger guy who called himself Smoke on the Water stayed with us," says Corum between chuckles. "We had this performance room called the Leisure Hive, and Smoke on the Water's performance consisted of him on a guitar and a giant bong. He would play the 'Smoke on the Water' riff and then take a bong hit—like, a big one—and then he'd go back into the riff. He'd repeat that over and over, and as the room totally filled up with bong smoke, the song just degenerated over the course of about an hour. That was a weird one."

The Michael Jackson Transmutation Votive Shrine