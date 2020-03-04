I looked around at what was happening in Portland in terms of opportunities, and things looked so different, but in a positive way. It's like there's something happening every night of the week now, and I feel like we did a great job in helping to massage that along, but it's like what do we want to do now? So I said, 'Well, let's just step back from doing a regular situation.' For me, it was about balance—finding a balance between the radio show, the podcast, being a family man, my 9-to-5, and not wanting to misrepresent what we originally created with Mic Check. I wanted to make sure that what we're putting on was super high quality.