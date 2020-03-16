The Jermey Wilson Foundation Musicians' Emergency Healthcare Fund has launched a Go Fund Me for Oregon music industry workers struggling financially due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Helmed by indie rock musician Jeremy Wilson, the foundation was created in 2011 as an emergency health fund for independent musicians. The money raised through the COVID-19 crowdsourcing campaign will go toward the living expenses and medical bills of music professionals in the area who are dealing with sickness or lack of work.
"Due to unprecedented venue closings and performance cancellations," reads a statement from the non-profit, "our local musicians and their families are struggling to find alternative ways to pay basic bills."
Even before bars and restaurants were ordered to shut down, the ban on large gatherings issued last week effectively shut down Portland's large and midsize venues. According to Music Portland, an organization that collects data on the city's music ecology, Oregon performers and crew have already lost $3 million in income from show cancelations.
As of press time, the Jeremy Wilson Foundation's campaign has raised $8,000 of its $25,000 goal. The foundation will distribute the funds it secures to Oregon and Clark County, Wash., residence through grants.
In the meantime, She Shreds Media is keeping a running list of resources for musicians during the pandemic.
