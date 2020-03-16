Update, 6:40 pm: Meloy's performance is available for viewing on his Instagram page.
With venues around the city shutting down to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was only a matter of time before local musicians took their canceled shows online.
It's only fitting that melancholy folk purveyor Colin Meloy would be the one to break the ice.
The Decemberists frontman announced this afternoon that he's about to perform a set on Instagram Live.
"Feeling kind of freaked out," the Portland musician posted earlier today. "Come hang out, fellow isolationists."
In the post, Meloy said that he'd start playing music at 2 pm Pacific Time, but as of 2:30, streaming hasn't begun. Whenever it ends up happening, you can watch Meloy's digital set here.
Comments