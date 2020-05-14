Without any clear idea of when concerts will start up again, many of us are dreaming of the days when we could cram into old Portland music venues and scream and sweat and sing.
Apparently, the Black Keys are too.
Two days after the cancellation of their summer tour, the Akron duo have announced they'll temporarily post their concert documentary Live at the Crystal Ballroom on YouTube. The hourlong performance, which was recorded at the century-old downtown performance theater in 2008, will be available for free streaming from Friday morning until Sunday.
The band first performed at the Crystal Ballroom in 2003, when they opened for Sleater-Kinney. Lance Bangs, who is married to Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker, filmed the documentary.
In a press release, drummer Patrick Carney refers to the Crystal as "one our favorite venues"—a nice compliment, considering the Black Keys have claimed multiple times that one of their worst shows ever also took place in Portland, at legendary punk club Satyricon.
"There was nobody there. It was carpet and there was cake ground into it from the punk rock wrestling the night before. There were people selling crack out front," frontman Dan Auerbach recalled in a 2005 interview. "It smelled like puke," drummer Patrick Carney added during a podcast last fall.
Well, anyway: Live at the Crystal Ballroom will be available for 72 hours starting tomorrow at 7 am. You can watch it here.
