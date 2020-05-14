This week, Portland's Kassi Valazza achieved something of a career milestone for an independent musician: a live set on KEXP.
The legendary Seattle radio station recently released video of a session that Valazza and her band played back in January. In the 30-minute clip, the band—comprising stalwart local musicians, including Laurelthirst co-owner Lewi Longmire—plays four spacious but rollicking ballads, guided by Valazza's virtuosic country croon.
Most of the songs are from the Portland-based, Arizona-raised musician's debut album, Dear Dead Days, which she self-released last year. But the set also includes the premiere of the forlorn "Like Ever Before," a song that Valazza describes as about "loving somebody that's not willing to love themselves yet."
Watch the full video here:
Comments