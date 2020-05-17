<a href="http://loscil.bandcamp.com/album/endless-falls">Endless Falls by loscil</a>

Start with the distinctly Northwestern sounds of Vancouver, B.C.’s Loscil, whose albums First Narrows and Endless Falls feel like a cold rain against your window. For a gentle daytime drift, seek out Iceland’s Yagya and his Rigning from 2009, or shell out some cash on Bandcamp for Brock Van Wey’s White Clouds Drift On and On. Gaze out at the city at night with Deepchord Presents: Echospace’s Liumin, recorded with found sounds from Tokyo.