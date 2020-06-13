But then, where is that distinction? Because the Blue Monk police report reads like it's from an Ice-T show circa 1992. There are references to "multiple derogatory lyrics towards the police," including "fuck the coppers, all they want to do is hold us down and beat us on the ground." That line is probably a misquote of "Sounds of My City II," a song by the night's second performer, Hanif "Luck-One" Collins, which goes, "where the coppers only judge us/to show us they never loved us/they beat us up and they cuff us on the ground." He repeated it multiple times that night, in direct response to the police eyeing him from the back of the room. In translation, though, the commentary embedded in the lyric is reduced to a middle finger waved in the face of authority.