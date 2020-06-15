A few days before the first Juneteenth that'll be a paid holiday for Multnomah County workers, PDX Jazz and Juneteenth Oregon have announced their own celebration.
This Saturday, the two organizations will livestream a free concert. The 11-artist-deep lineup features local jazz, hip-hop and soul legends, including Arietta Ward, who recently teamed up with LaRhonda Steele to sing "If I Had a Hammer" at the protest that gathered at Revolution Hall last Saturday.
There will also be speeches by city leaders and activist groups, including City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and representatives of Don't Shoot Portland.
And unlike most other COVID-era concerts that stream from someone's living room, the event will originate from the Jack London Revue, a downtown hub for local jazz and neo-soul. The organizers have staggered the time slots to accommodate social distancing within the venue and abide by state mandates.
The concert airs June 20 at 1 pm via Juneteenth Oregon's and PDX Jazz's Instagram and Facebook pages.
