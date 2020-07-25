The last time an artist who lives in Canada wrote a song about Portland, it referenced side-pieces, Ike Turner, drug lord Griselda Blanco and featured the line, "Out in Portland/Trying to get in her organs."
This latest one is…a bit different.
On Saturday, Raffi Cavoukian, the beloved children's singer simply known as Raffi, dropped a new track on Twitter celebrating the Black Lives Matter movement and, in particular, Portland's now-famous Wall of Moms.
The "Baby Beluga" singer and longtime activist tweeted that the idea for the song, called "Portland Moms," hit him at 3 am, and it was recorded quickly with an assist from singer Lindsay Munroe and dobro player Ivan Rosenberg. It's a short, simple folk jam, shouting out Black Lives Matter and the Wall of Vets in addition to the song's namesake, with a refrain nodding the nightly protests downtown.
Here's hoping this soon becomes an actual protest anthem, perhaps sung at federal agents as an eerie lullaby.
Comments