The series, however, has been dealing with a problem that's plagued local artists since pre-COVID times: finding a venue. PDX Couch Tour started in March at the Woodstock location of the high-end furniture store the Joinery. When the store was sold, it moved out to Catfish Lou's in Beaverton for two weeks, until the venue reopened for patrons. Now, the showcase will have to move out of its current venue, 24 Fremont, which is going up for lease.