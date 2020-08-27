WW: Was it surprising to realize that it had been almost two decades since you released any new music as Pete Krebs?

Pete Krebs: I mean, it's not like I stopped being a musician. I just felt like I was on a loop and I needed to get out of that loop. So my solution was to take the time to equip myself to be able to play music for a living. Up to that point, I was kind of cobbling it together. I wanted to learn how to play the guitar better and solidify my life a little bit more and…grow up, really. I didn't really want to coast on the fumes of what I had done in my 20s.