A former Pink Martini finance manager has filed a wage claim against the veteran Portland band for over $40,000.
The claim, filed last Friday by attorney Karen Moore on behalf of plaintiff Laurie Hillenbrand in Multnomah County Circuit Court, demands a jury trail for wages allegedly withheld in 2017.
According to the lawsuit, Hillenbrand worked for the veteran lounge-pop band from 2012 to 2017. The suit alleges that Hillenbrand worked beyond her usual 24 work week for several months in 2017, but the band failed to pay for roughly $6,000 in additional labor, and withheld a $10,000 non-discretionary bonus and about $14,000 in unused sick and vacation time upon ending her employment.
The claim demands payment of the withheld fund, plus almost $10,000 in penalty wages.
Neither Pink Martini nor Hillenbrand immediately replied to WW's request for comment.
