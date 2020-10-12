Portugal the Man has released a new music video in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day featuring "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Wait, what?
Released yesterday, the video for "Who's Gonna Stop Me" is a collaboration with IllumniNative, a nonprofit created to increase Indigenous media representation, and the comedy music legend, who sings a verse and delivers some wiggly dance moves in the video.
It also stars dancer and Umatilla Tribe member Acosia Red Elk, who dances in regalia in front of the graffiti-covered Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse.
The significance of celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day by collaborating with a comedian best known for parodies of 1980s songs is, well, slightly more opaque. But apparently, the Grammy-winning Portland band has been longtime fans of Yankovic's work.
"To us, 'Weird Al' Yankovic has always been a figure of playful boundary-breaking," writes the band in the video's description. "His work makes us take less seriously the things that we take so seriously, like what's cool or what's trendy. 'Weird Al' Yankovic has been an inspiration for Portugal the Man since their inception until now."
In the video, Yankovic is overlaid with an animated coyote, an homage to the trickster coyote archetype in Native American storytelling.
"The trickster not only is playful and a comedian, but through their playfulness, they connect people," the description continues. "PTM Foundation sees music and art as a similar tool to make new connections and we consider this video to be the beginning of a campaign of many collaborations to come."
