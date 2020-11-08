The appeal of Broderick's music is immediate. The foundational influence of artists like Bruce Cockburn and Shawn Colvin is evident through her strong acoustic guitar work, but there's a gauzy ambience to her vocals and melodies and a cutting directness to her lyrics. The record is something of a diary, with joyful tunes about the birth of her first granddaughter ("Bella's Song") and expressions of harder times. Anam also includes a pair of lovely instrumentals that set Broderick's flute atop a bed of warm synth drones and field recordings.