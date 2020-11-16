With almost no knowledge of when it will be safe to hold a regular season again, many Portland arts organizations are pivoting to digital programing. But Third Angle Music is taking a particularly novel approach.
This weekend, the new music ensemble began releasing "soundwalks"—pieces by local composers designed to be listened to on strolls around the city. The soundwalks will be released on the 15th of every month for the next six months, and will be available for free on Third Angle's website.
The series began yesterday with Overlay, a guided walk around Mount Tabor by sound artist Branic Howard and writer Gabi Lewton-Leopold. Somewhere between a guided meditation and urban hiking ASMR, Overlay gives directions for a leisurely, hourlong loop through the park. The step-by-step instructions are weaved-together sounds from Howard and Lewton-Leopold's walk and anonymous interviewees recounting their own memories at Mount Tabor. But honestly, it's extremely soothing even if you're listening from home.
Other iterations are likely to be more musical—Third Angle also tapped artists like electronic looping master Amenta Abioto and pianist Darrell Grant for the project.
You can check the release schedule and download the compositions here.
Comments