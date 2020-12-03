WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
The Grammys got Carlos Kalmar an awfully nice going-away present.
For 20 years, Kalmar has been the music director of the Oregon Symphony. At the start of 2020, the symphony announced his retirement—then watched as the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled his farewell season, including his final show.
It's been a hard year. But last week brought a silver lining: Kalmar's third grammy nomination with the symphony, for their recording of Aspects of America: Pulitzer Edition.
He knows exactly where he was when he received the good news.
"Of course I was home," Kalmar says. "I take care of my family. I try not to meet anybody."
In this conversation with WW music editor Shannon Gormley, Kalmar discusses the nomination, the cancelled shows, and what's next for a much-missed institution.
Comments