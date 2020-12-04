After 13 years as an internet radio station, OPB Music will stop streaming on Dec. 11.
Since 2007, the 24/7 online channel has focused on Portland's music scene, premiering works by local artists and recording live sessions around the city. Now, the program's manager and founder is retiring, and OPB Music will transition its resources to focus more on reporting.
According to program manager David Christensen, the decision was a result of internal changes at the station, as well as the difficulty of streaming while OPB's office are locked down due to the pandemic. Along with Christensen's retirement, the station is restructuring its culture coverage by adding a new executive arts editor position.
"I think those [factors] all kind of came together to raise the question about what platforms were most aligned with OPB's journalism mission going forward," says Christensen. "Where was the most opportunity?"
Though the stream is ending for good, OPB will eventually bring back its studio sessions, which are recorded in-house and at venues around the city. Just before COVID-19 hit, OPB completed a year-and-a-half long remodel of its building on Macadam Avenue, including a new music studio.
"We were testing lighting, trying to get audio controls to work," says Christensen. "And then the pandemic hit and we never got to have the grand opening event that we imagined. 2020 would have been a year for all kinds of music events in the studio."
Christensen says the decision to leave behind OPB Music is bittersweet.
"I understand this and I think there's sound reasons for doing this and that all kind of amazing things will come out of this along the road," he says. "But at the same time, the music channel was the first part of OPB Music. It took a lot of work from a lot of people to grow it over the years, so it's hard to see it come to an end."
