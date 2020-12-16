With the live music industry shut down, Harris has had few chances to take the Vinylmobile for a spin. For time being, he has the truck parked in a friend's driveway in the Richmond neighborhood. For three days each week, Harris pops open the awning door and the back gate to allow one customer at a time to browse through racks of well-curated '60s and '70s rock and soul, prewar blues, and modern indie sounds. Harris sits nearby, fielding questions and quaffing cans of beer as he spins rare Turkish psych rock on a portable turntable.