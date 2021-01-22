Sea shanties were all the rage on TikTok this last week, appropriate in a world where everyone's resolve is being constantly put to the test. But this isn't the first time this briniest and crustiest of folk-music traditions has crossed over. Rogue's Gallery: Pirate Ballads, Sea Songs, and Chanteys (2006) finds everyone from Bryan Ferry to John C. Reilly singing the songs of the sea. Weirdly enough, this was intended as a tie-in to Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, but its rousing, ribald songs are far from family-friendly.