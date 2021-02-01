It's a little hard to believe that the songs on Buffy Sainte-Marie's I'm Gonna Be A Country Girl Again were written in the '60s, given how much they sound like country standards. This 1968 album is a genre experiment for the Canadian musician, but she throws herself into it with abandon, her always-at-100% voice telegraphing her delight at being able to pull off such a digression. It's cosplay, and she knows it, but the tailoring is impeccable, and she's not afraid to get her sleeves a little dirty either.