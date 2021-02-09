One of the most interesting puzzles in jazz is Ornette Coleman's The Empty Foxhole (1966), which features his then-10-year-old son, Denardo, on drums. The kid thrashes and bashes, but per his dad, he'd already been playing the drums for several years. Apparently some musicians Ornette played it for thought the drumming was brilliant, others thought it sounded like, well, a child. Listen to Foxhole and ponder whether a musician needs to know how to play "properly" before they can break loose.