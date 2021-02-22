Power-pop historian Mo Troper kicks off his full-album Revolver cover with a reverent version of "Rain," which isn't on the Beatles' 1966 masterpiece but comes from the same transitional period. Fans of the song are probably wondering: Did he nail the drum fill, one of the only ones in rock history liable to make a sympathetic listener choke up? Yes. Yes he did. The full album drops March 12 and benefits Defense Fund PDX.