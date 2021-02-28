Creedence Clearwater Revival have all but sworn off their final album, 1972's Mardi Gras, released without rhythm guitarist Tom Fogerty and recorded at the height of the tensions that would break up the band that same year. It's spotty, not least because bassist Stu Cook and drummer Doug Clifford write and sing most of the material rather than Tom's bandleader brother, John. But it's not as bad as its reputation—and when it's good, it's really good. "Lookin' for a Reason," in particular, is one of the best country pastiches of an era crammed with them.