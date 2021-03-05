XRAY.FM and its former executive director Jefferson Smith have severed ties.
The radio station's board of directors announced in an email today that Smith is no longer involved with the station. Smith stepped down as the nonprofit's director at the beginning of the year, but continued to work with XRAY under a new "senior advisor" role and as host of the station's morning show.
"In addition to restructuring the organization and naming a new interim executive director, Jefferson Smith and XRAY.FM will go their separate ways," reads the statement. "As part of this process, our board is also working with an outside employment specialist to audit past HR practices and correct errors. The investigation is ongoing and we will do our best to make it right."
Neither Smith nor XRAY's board immediately responded to WW's requests for comment.
The change in leadership comes after months of turmoil. Last summer, the almost a dozen staff members submitted letters of complaints to the station, sparking two human resource investigations.
This week, several longtime DJs have resigned from the station, citing frustration with the board's handling of complaints against Smith.
You can read the board's full statement on Smith's departure on XRAY's blog.
