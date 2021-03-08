Remember that line in Kendrick Lamar's "King Kunta"? "By the time you hear the next pop, the funk shall be within you"? That's a little like what Cassandra Jenkins does on "Hard Drive," except she's "gonna put your heart back together." The stately, six-minute, mostly spoken song begins with a few fond, healthily skeptical recollections of conversations the New York singer-songwriter's had about energy and chakras and whatnot. By the end of the track, you understand why people are drawn to that kind of thing in the first place. Your heart might not actually be fixed, but for a few fleeting moments, it feels like it.