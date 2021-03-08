SOMETHING OLD
One of rock's most curious and underappreciated scenes took root in the late '90s at the intersection of psychedelia, Americana, and experimental noise. Looking through old Terrastock lineups isn't a bad way to bone up on these bands, but the best starting point is the Harmony of the Spheres compilation issued by the Drunken Fish label. Artists apparently had the choice to contribute a side-long jam or a series of short tracks, making for one of the more exciting and unpredictable indie-rock label comps.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=geDXn_TGWwA&ab_channel=VariousArtists-Topic
SOMETHING NEW
Remember that line in Kendrick Lamar's "King Kunta"? "By the time you hear the next pop, the funk shall be within you"? That's a little like what Cassandra Jenkins does on "Hard Drive," except she's "gonna put your heart back together." The stately, six-minute, mostly spoken song begins with a few fond, healthily skeptical recollections of conversations the New York singer-songwriter's had about energy and chakras and whatnot. By the end of the track, you understand why people are drawn to that kind of thing in the first place. Your heart might not actually be fixed, but for a few fleeting moments, it feels like it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eW8XoovSlsM&ab_channel=CassandraJenkins
SOMETHING LOCAL
If you haven't heard Team Dresch's 1995 Portland punk classic Personal Best, the 24 minutes it takes to listen might change your life. Few bands write so astutely about growing up queer: The overwhelming longing and stinging rejection described on "Growing Up in Springfield" should impart a twinge of uncomfortable relatability in anyone who's ever had a same-sex crush on a religious classmate. But the best track is "She's Amazing," a joyful ode to discovering others like yourself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfsxyeUiVB8&ab_channel=TeamDresch-Topic
SOMETHING ASKEW
It'd be a shame if everyone saw the stock maple-syrup footage and hunky Mounties in B.J. Snowden's "In Canada" video as an excuse to dismiss this track as VHS detritus–something to be laughed at but not admired. But there's plenty to love about this 1996 ballad from the Boston-area singer-songwriter, not least its eccentric, jazzy synth soloing and the way she pronounces the word "Saskatchewan" with just the right amount of respect.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qvNk52mXiU&ab_channel=JeanneSnowden
