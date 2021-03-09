After a year without in-person concerts, the Oregon Symphony has announced that it plans to begin hosting live audiences again in October.
The institution announced its 2021-2022 season this morning, comprising more than 30 performances in Portland and Salem. Most of the Portland shows will occur at the symphony's usual venue, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, which has been closed since the pandemic hit last spring.
The program includes anticipated shows that were shelved last year, like the premiere of Portland composer Damien Geter's An African American Requiem and a performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 9, conducted by former music director Carlos Kalmar.
Mahler's ninth would have capped off the canceled 2020-2021 season, Kalmar's final season after 18 years with the Oregon Symphony.
"It will be kind of another opportunity for me to say hello," Kalmar said in the virtual season announcement, "And to some extent, a formal goodbye to all of you."
Last month, the Oregon Symphony announced Kalmar's successor, Austrian-born conductor David Danzmayr, who's also the music director of Ohio's ProMusica Chamber Orchestra.
Kalmar will continue to work with the symphony as music director laureate.
Concert subscriptions are on sale now. You can watch the full season announcement here.
