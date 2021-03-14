It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood, particularly the Portland neighborhood that's home to Omnivore Recordings.
The reissue label, founded by Cheryl Pawelski, wife of Reed College president Audrey Bilger, won a Grammy last night in the Best Historical Album category for It's Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mr. Rogers, a compilation of songs performed by Fred Rogers on his iconic children's television show.
The collection beat out a remarkably crowded field that included Bela Fleck's Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions, Nat King Cole's Hittin' the Ramp: The Early Years (1936-1943) and the "super-deluxe" edition of Prince's 1999.
Pawelski accepted the award alongside Bilger from their home in Southeast Portland. Watch their acceptance speech below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vP_II_60Kyo&ab_channel=RecordingAcademy%2FGRAMMYs
Omnivore Recording's next release is an unearthed artifact of 20th century history that's also a piece of Portland history specifically: the earliest known recording of Allen Ginsberg reading his epic poem "Howl" at Reed College in 1956.
Comments