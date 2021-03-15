Drakeo the Ruler is one of the best rappers in L.A.—a field with a lot of competition. A convoluted legal case had him behind bars for much of the last few years, but he's out now and picking up right where he left off on his new releases, We Know the Truth and Truth Hurts. The 27-year-old's droll, slangy approach to rap (think Snoop without the perma-buzz) may seem impenetrable at first—but then the ripe meanness of his punchlines and sly social commentary about the U.S. criminal justice system start to stick.