Hendrik Weber is best known for his bell-obsessed techno records as Pantha du Prince, but his new album under his own name strips his sound down to its organic elements: eerie woodblocks, sawing strings and, of course, tons and tons of bells. 429 Hz Formen von Stille (Forms of Silence) is named for a frequency that's said to be in sympathy with the universe. But 429 Hz isn't great because of some arcane cosmology—it's because of Weber's raw talent and knack for sound design.