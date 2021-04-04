Tokyo drone artist Celer has dozens of albums to his name, and the process of getting into his vast archive entails hurling yourself into a dense personal mythology. Like Jandek (or Buckethead), his albums are more pages in an ongoing diary than individual statements. Much of his work is available only through a Bandcamp subscription, but there are plenty of highlights available for streaming. One of the best is Xièxie, an audio log of a train journey through China.