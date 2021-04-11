Florian T M Zeisig loops bits of Enya's 1988 mega-seller Watermark into disembodied elven madrigals on his new album, You Look So Serious. If you ever wanted to listen to the Lord of the Rings soundtrack without all the Uruk-hai war marches killing the vibe, this is the album for you. The title suggests this is somehow a comment on irony and musical taste, though it would be braver if he acted like Enya was never a joke in the first place.