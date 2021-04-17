Even now that more and more Oregonians are getting vaccinated, it’s still unclear when in-person concerts are coming back.
Portland Baroque Orchestra has opened a new recording and live streaming studio complete with 4k and 6k cameras and an in-house video crew. PBO’s first stream from the space will be a performance of the folksy, solo violin Seasons of Bulgaria on April 23. All of the streams will be free and broadcast on YouTube.
The studio is also available to rent on a sliding scale depending on the size of the organization.
“Many artists haven’t been able to access professional recording space during the pandemic,” a spokesperson for the organization wrote in a press release. “The studio is an intimate and sophisticated space, accompanied by everything required for exceptional live streams.”
More information on Seasons of Bulgaria, along with other digital concerts, can be found here.
