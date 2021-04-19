San Francisco singer-songwriter Field Medic has been knocking around the Bay Area music scene for a while, but signing to vaunted indie label Run for Cover hasn’t reduced his penchant for recording the first thing on his mind as fast as he can. His new EP, Plunge Deep Golden Knife, is so dense with room noise it almost feels ambient, but the strength of his songwriting shines through more than everything else—and the song “I Get Drunk Every Day Because I’m Bored and Lonely” is about a lot more than its title.